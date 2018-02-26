Rabbit Hash General Store spared from Ohio River flood

The Rabbit Hash General Store has seen its fair share of floods, but community members were on edge as the Ohio River crept toward the iconic building last week.

Flood damage would have been a second devastating blow to the 185-year-old store. A massive fire gutted the General Store in 2016. It took community members more than a year to rebuild before opening it again on April 1, 2017.

Thankfully, the river spared the store by less than two feet.

"We are grateful that the river spared the General Store, and has crested and begun to return to her banks. At the river's crest of 60.53 ft she missed entering the store by about 1 1/2 ft.," store managers posted to Facebook Monday.

"As a precaution, all product and equipment was removed from the store by a mighty band of volunteers working all night Saturday into the wee hours of Sunday morning. We will start moving back in as soon as the river allows...which should be in the next couple of days."

The store remains closed while the Ohio River recedes.

The river is expected to be back below flood stage by next weekend.

