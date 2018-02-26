US judge bars revoking DACA work permits without due process

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.More >>
Immigrants who say their work permits have been unfairly revoked by the Trump administration plan to make their case in a California courtroom for a chance to have them restored.
Instead, Senate Republicans are hoping to consider modest legislation that would penalize federal agencies that don't properly report required records used to determine whether someone can legally buy a gun.
Deputy's attorney says he thought gunfire was coming from outside school
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants
Melania Trump says she has been "heartened" to see children "across this country" speaking out after the deadly shooting at a Florida high school
A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recovery
Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99
Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguish
President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull put their "mateship" on full display Friday at the White House as they took turns praising each other's approaches on immigration and taxes.
A former top adviser to President Donald Trump's election campaign has pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and false statements charges in the special counsel's Russia investigation.
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."
