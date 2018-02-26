Ali Center to remain closed for several days due to flooding

The Muhammad Ali Center will be closed to the public for several more days due to extensive flooding of the Ohio River. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Muhammad Ali Center will be closed to the public for several more days due to extensive flooding of the Ohio River.

The rising water entered the Ali Center's parking garage and elevator pits, causing the center to announce it will remain closed until March 6. Even after the water recedes, Ali Center officials say they'll need time to clean and assess the elevators for safety.

"The safety of the Ali Center’s visitors and employees is of the utmost importance to us, so we appreciate the public’s understanding and patience as we continue to monitor the effects that Ohio River flooding is having on our facility and the PARC garage," President and CEO Donald Lassere said.

There's been no damage reported at the Ali Center, but water remains in many parts of the complex, including the garage.

