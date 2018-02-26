Metrosafe: JCPS bus involved in accident

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency officials are responding after a JCPS bus was involved in a wreck on Monday afternoon.

Metrosafe confirms, the call came in just before 4:00 p.m., of a wreck involving a JCPS bus and another vehicle.

The accident happened the corner of Powell Avenue and Berry Boulevard, in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

Once on scene, crews reportedly found JCPS Bus #1072 involved in an accident.

A student complained of injuries and was treated at the scene. It's believed everyone else was unharmed.

