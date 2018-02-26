UK is back in AP Top 25 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UK is back in AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
    
RecordPtsPrv
    1. Virginia (48)    26-2    1608    1
    2. Michigan St. (17)    28-3    1571    2
    3. Xavier    25-4    1422    4
    4. Villanova    25-4    1416    3
    5. Duke    24-5    1362    5
    6. Kansas    23-6    1272    8
    7. Gonzaga    27-4    1231    6
    8. Purdue    26-5    1178    9
    9. North Carolina    22-7    1140    10
    10. Cincinnati    25-4    1013    11
    11. Wichita St.    23-5    945    13
    12. Texas Tech    22-7    887    6
    13. Ohio St.    24-7    791    16
    14. Auburn    24-5    781    12
    15. Michigan    24-7    753    17
    16. Tennessee    21-7    564    19
    17. Rhode Island    23-4    558    18
    18. Clemson    21-7    499    15
    19. Arizona    22-7    450    14
    20. West Virginia    21-8    429    21
    21. Nevada    25-5    386    20
    22. Saint Mary's (Cal)    27-4    318    22
    23. Kentucky    20-9    174    -
    24. Middle Tennessee    23-5    144    24
    25. Houston    22-6    45    23    
Others receiving votes: TCU 41, Butler 34, St. Bonaventure 29, NC State 28, Creighton 26, Loyola of Chicago 8, Southern Cal 7, Florida St. 4, Arkansas 3, Seton Hall 3, Virginia Tech 2, Boise St. 1, Oklahoma 1, Florida 1.

