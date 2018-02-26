UofL remains 4th in final regular season AP Top 25 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UofL remains 4th in final regular season AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
    
RecordPtsPrv
    1. UConn (32)    28-0    800    1
    2. Mississippi St.    30-0    765    2
    3. Baylor    27-1    733    3
    4. Louisville    29-2    697    4
    5. Notre Dame    27-2    685    5
    6. Oregon    27-4    627    8
    7. Texas    23-5    611    6
    8. South Carolina    23-6    542    7
    9. UCLA    23-6    511    10
    10. Oregon St.    23-6    496    12
    11. Florida St.    24-5    457    9
    12. Tennessee    23-6    452    15
    13. Ohio St.    24-6    398    14
    14. Missouri    23-6    381    11
    15. Texas A&M    22-8    338    17
    16. Stanford    20-9    333    16
    17. Maryland    23-6    280    13
    18. Duke    22-7    247    20
    19. Georgia    24-5    246    19
    20. South Florida    24-5    243    18
    21. Green Bay    26-3    119    22
    22. Belmont    28-3    110    23
    23. NC State    22-7    101    21
    24. LSU    19-8    85    24
    25. Mercer    27-2    25    -    
Others receiving votes: Iowa 18, Oklahoma St. 15, Michigan 15, Gonzaga 11, Dayton 9, Syracuse 8, Arizona St. 7, DePaul 6, California 6, Quinnipiac 5, Minnesota 5, Cent Michigan 4, Oklahoma 3, Buffalo 2, Florida Gulf Coast 2, Miami 1, UC Davis 1.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly