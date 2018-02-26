UofL remains 4th in final regular season AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:



RecordPtsPrv

1. UConn (32) 28-0 800 1

2. Mississippi St. 30-0 765 2

3. Baylor 27-1 733 3

4. Louisville 29-2 697 4

5. Notre Dame 27-2 685 5

6. Oregon 27-4 627 8

7. Texas 23-5 611 6

8. South Carolina 23-6 542 7

9. UCLA 23-6 511 10

10. Oregon St. 23-6 496 12

11. Florida St. 24-5 457 9

12. Tennessee 23-6 452 15

13. Ohio St. 24-6 398 14

14. Missouri 23-6 381 11

15. Texas A&M 22-8 338 17

16. Stanford 20-9 333 16

17. Maryland 23-6 280 13

18. Duke 22-7 247 20

19. Georgia 24-5 246 19

20. South Florida 24-5 243 18

21. Green Bay 26-3 119 22

22. Belmont 28-3 110 23

23. NC State 22-7 101 21

24. LSU 19-8 85 24

25. Mercer 27-2 25 -

Others receiving votes: Iowa 18, Oklahoma St. 15, Michigan 15, Gonzaga 11, Dayton 9, Syracuse 8, Arizona St. 7, DePaul 6, California 6, Quinnipiac 5, Minnesota 5, Cent Michigan 4, Oklahoma 3, Buffalo 2, Florida Gulf Coast 2, Miami 1, UC Davis 1.

