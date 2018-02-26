Justin Thomas takes to Twitter after having heckler ejected

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - PGA Pro and Goshen native Justin Thomas went on Twitter Monday, to explain his decision to have a heckler ejected from the Honda Classic on Sunday.

After a spectator in the gallery could be heard heckling Thomas, he asked for his ejection, saying "enjoy your day buddy, you're gone".

Thomas tweeted Monday afternoon that he overreacted in the heat of the moment, and apologized to anyone who was offended.

Getting a lot of comments on the fan incident yesterday.. sorry to any and all offended by it. There was more said as we walked to the tee wishing bad things on the course for myself or Luke. Then the get in the bunker comment over and over again I felt... — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 26, 2018

...it was very understandable to have him escorted out. I never want to lose fans, or have people root against me. I just didn’t see a place for that particular person to be yelling at us things that weren’t necessary over and over again. I over reacted... — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 26, 2018

..and should not have had him kicked out. I feel bad for it, but was more doing so because again I felt the stuff he was saying was completely unnecessary. I love all my fans and to hear that I’ve lost quite a few bc of that, isn’t fun. So I’m sorry to all! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 26, 2018

Thomas won the Honda Classic after a playoff against Luke List.

He's currently ranked third in the PGA World Ranking.

