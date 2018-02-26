Justin Thomas takes to Twitter after having heckler ejected - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Justin Thomas takes to Twitter after having heckler ejected

By Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - PGA Pro and Goshen native Justin Thomas went on Twitter Monday, to explain his decision to have a heckler ejected from the Honda Classic on Sunday.

After a spectator in the gallery could be heard heckling Thomas, he asked for his ejection, saying "enjoy your day buddy, you're gone".

Thomas tweeted Monday afternoon that he overreacted in the heat of the moment, and apologized to anyone who was offended.

Thomas won the Honda Classic after a playoff against Luke List.

He's currently ranked third in the PGA World Ranking.

