Ben Revere, Reds finalize minor league contract

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) - Ben Revere and the Cincinnati Reds finalized a minor league contract Monday after the outfielder passed a physical.

Revere hit .275 with one homer and 20 RBIs in 109 games last year for the Los Angeles Angels, appearing in left field for 78 games.

The 29-year-old left-handed hitter has played with Minnesota, Philadelphia, Toronto, Washington and the Angels.

