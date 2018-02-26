Indiana's 'red flag' gun law getting national attention

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Indiana is one of just a handful of states with a law in place allowing guns to be temporarily seized before someone can commit violence. The "red flag" gun law is at the forefront of public discussion right now, most recently because of the massacre in Florida. Just five states have a red flag gun law.

Indiana, California, Washington, Oregon and Connecticut have statutes that can be used to temporarily take guns away from people a judge deems a threat to themselves or others.

If you know someone is threatening to harm themselves or others you can report it. If it's investigated and if there is proof, police can temporarily confiscate that person's firearms.

After mass shootings like recent ones in Marshall County, Kentucky and Parkland, Florida, people ask were there any red flags. In both recent cases in Kentucky and Florida, there were.

"In Indiana, we don't have to tolerate that," Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said. "If you notify the police or prosecutor that someone is dangerous and there is evidence, we can induce to that. We can step in and take that person's weapons and prevent a tragedy."

Mull says he's used the law in situations where someone has a gun and may be suicidal, mentally unstable, at a SWAT standoff, domestic violence cases or people who are high on drugs.

"Just five minutes ago, I was on the phone with a police officer and a gun had been seized from an individual who was high on drugs waiving a gun around in the city," Mull said. "That gun was seized."

A recent article in the New York Times reports the National Rifle Association has argued that a judge's order to seize a person's weapon may violate Second Amendment rights when no crime has been committed.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ UPDATE: Two men freed in 1992 'satanic' murder case

+ VIDEO: Deer bounds through downtown Louisville, jumps into Ohio River

+ Lamar Jackson heading to NFL Combine without agent

Mull says it's a temporary seizure, and that is why he believes he hasn't seen much opposition.

"In 14 days from that seizure, a person will be allowed to come to court and argue that their weapon should be returned to them," Mull said. "And even if the judge orders those be held, that person is entitled to a another hearing in six months."

Kentucky doesn't have a red flag law. State Senator Morgan McGarvey (D-Louisville) wants to change that. McGarvey talked about it on WAVE 3 News Sunday Morning Politics.

"It gives people the ability to kind of say, hey guess what, this person in my family has a history of mental illness, this person across the street from me has history of mental illness," McGarvey said. "There are some things going on they have made these threats, we have seen it on social media and then go in front of a judge. So, that every one gets due process. You could have a temporary way to remove a firearm from a dangerous individual."

Mull says there is a downfall to the red flag law, even if a gun is seized because someone is considered a threat, they can still potentially go out and buy another weapon. But, advocates of the law says it's a step forward in this highly controversial topic.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.