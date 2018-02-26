Kentucky Derby Festival unveils 2018 Marathon medal

This is the first year the medals will feature Churchill Downs' famous twin spires. (Source: KDF)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival has unveiled the 2018 medal for miniMarathon and Marathon finishers.

This is the first year the medals will feature Churchill Downs' famous twin spires.

2018 will be the 45th year for the KDF miniMarathon, and the 17th for the Marathon. The race course has gone through Churchill Downs' infield since 2006.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Theme of 2018 KDF Pegasus Parade announced

+ Plan unveiled for 'A Disco Thunder' Over Louisville

+ 2018 KDF Pegasus Pins unveiled

"We wanted this year’s medal to commemorate what has become a highlight of running our miniMarathon and Marathon,” said Mike Berry, President and CEO of the Kentucky Derby Festival. "We appreciate Churchill Downs collaborating with us on the design and their long partnership on the event."

The race is set for Saturday, April 28, 2018.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.