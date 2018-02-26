Flood waters cause traffic disruptions in Shepherdsville

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Roads are flooded in Shepherdsville, and while the water is receding there is more rain expected this week. Water on rural roads and main drags affected commuters Monday. Bullitt County Schools canceled classes and will resume on a one-hour delay Tuesday.

While the Salt River reached its crest, that doesn’t mean the worst is over.

'I hope this doesn’t happen for a really long time, and my back hurts from carrying boxes," Tim Garrett said.

Garrett owns Auto Paint Performance. He was busy this weekend boxing up his inventory in preparation of the river reaching 35.2 feet.

"On Saturday, you could still drive through this intersection," Garrett said. "All of this water came up fast on Sunday."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Ali Center to remain closed for several days due to flooding

+ VIDEO: Deer bounds through downtown Louisville, jumps into Ohio River

+ Emergency crews evacuate 51 seniors in Palmyra due to flooding

The water made it right to Garrett’s door step. On Monday he began unpacking everything he packed up. For others it will take more time to open up shop.

"We were so lucky it could have been so much worse," Garrett said.

There isn’t a flood wall in Shepherdsville, so it’s up to the flow of the rivers for water to recede.

“Every day you will see more and more residents being able to get back into their normal lives,” Mike Phillips said.

Phillips is the Bullitt County emergency management director, and says the water went down eight inches Monday morning. By 7:00 p.m. Monday it will be down to 33.7 inches. The faster the Ohio recedes, the faster the Salt River will. In the meantime, barricades are up to keep people safe.

“We would much rather be prepared and not needed, than get caught unprepared,” Terry Whitaker with Shepherdsville Fire, said.

Whitaker says the department responded to two water rescues over the weekend. The public works department is seeking additional barricade to keep people out of flooded roadways.

Garrett says in his 16 years of owning his store, the 2018 flood isn’t the worst he's seen. But for small businesses, any days off can cause a lot of pain.

“We can’t afford to be down for any length of time, so we want to be open for business,” Garrett said.

Bullitt County began applying for FEMA funds and will begin accessing damage Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.