Man accused of killing toddler denied home incarceration

Jordan Glenn appeared in court Monday to ask for a bond reduction. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Attorneys for a Louisville man accused of killing an 18-month-old child could not convince a judge to release him on home incarceration.

Monday a judge denied the request for a bond reduction for Jordan Glenn, 22.

>> MUGSHOTS: February 2018 Roundup

Glenn is accused of beating his girlfriend's daughter to death in the fall of 2017.

The toddler, Emanni Pinnix, was found unresponsive inside a home in PRP. An autopsy revealed the child died from blunt force injuries.

Glenn will remain in jail on a $1 million cash bond.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.