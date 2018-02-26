Judge tosses lawsuit challenging federal marijuana laws - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Judge tosses lawsuit challenging federal marijuana laws

NEW YORK (AP) - A judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit challenging federal laws criminalizing marijuana as unconstitutional, saying the five plaintiffs had failed to pursue changes in the drug's legal status by first going through the Drug Enforcement Administration.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein did not address the plaintiffs claim that marijuana has medical benefits, but said the DEA has the authority to make that decision and not the courts.

The plaintiffs included former NFL player Marvin Washington, the co-founder of a company that sells hemp-based sports products, Army veteran Jose Belen, who said the horrors of the Iraq War left him with post-traumatic stress disorder, and two young children who use marijuana to treat medical conditions.

Michael Hiller, lead attorney for the plaintiffs, said they would appeal the decision.

"Resigning the plaintiffs to the petitioning administrative process is tantamount to a death sentence for those patients who need cannabis to live," said Hiller, who had earlier argued that the administrative process takes an average of nine years.

In a statement, Belen called the ruling disappointing, "but just the beginning."

"We are on the right side of history, and we will take this fight to the Supreme Court if necessary," Belen said.

Hellerstein earlier had evinced sympathy for the plaintiffs' claims that medical marijuana had helped them, but appeared to take the government's argument seriously that the plaintiffs should petition the DEA.

The suit originally was filed in July as a growing number of states broke with the federal government and declared marijuana to be legal. Thirty have now legalized it in some fashion, including six for recreational use.

The lawsuit challenged the listing of marijuana as a Schedule I drug, a category that includes heroin and LSD. The federal government says drugs under that classification have no accepted medical use and cannot legally be prescribed.

The plaintiffs had asked the court for a permanent injunction preventing the government from enforcing the Controlled Substances Act as it pertains to cannabis.

Marijuana got its Schedule I designation as part of the ranking or "scheduling" of drugs under the 1970 act.

Government lawyers had argued there were logical reasons to classify marijuana as a dangerous drug under federal law.

A message seeking comment from the U.S. Attorney's office was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • California OKs autonomous car testing without backup drivers

    California OKs autonomous car testing without backup drivers

    Monday, February 26 2018 7:36 PM EST2018-02-27 00:36:40 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 7:31 AM EST2018-02-27 12:31:18 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Until now, driverless cars could only be tested on public roads in the state if a person could take the wheel in an emergency.

    More >>

    Until now, driverless cars could only be tested on public roads in the state if a person could take the wheel in an emergency.

    More >>

  • Deportation document described immigrant activist's protests

    Deportation document described immigrant activist's protests

    Monday, February 26 2018 7:16 PM EST2018-02-27 00:16:50 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 7:31 AM EST2018-02-27 12:31:16 GMT
    Maru Mora-Villalpando has no criminal record. She has been in the U.S. continuously since 1996.Maru Mora-Villalpando has no criminal record. She has been in the U.S. continuously since 1996.

    An official who targeted a Northwest immigrant rights advocate for deportation noted on a form that she had been extensively involved in Latino advocacy as well as protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs...

    More >>

    An official who targeted a Northwest immigrant rights advocate for deportation noted on a form that she had been extensively involved in Latino advocacy as well as protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

    More >>

  • Oakland mayor warns of immigration raids in rare move

    Oakland mayor warns of immigration raids in rare move

    Monday, February 26 2018 8:26 PM EST2018-02-27 01:26:44 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 7:31 AM EST2018-02-27 12:31:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2016, file photo Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf answers questions during a news conference at City Hall in Oakland, Calif. Schaaf warned over the weekend of Feb, 24, 2018, that federal agents were plan...(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2016, file photo Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf answers questions during a news conference at City Hall in Oakland, Calif. Schaaf warned over the weekend of Feb, 24, 2018, that federal agents were plan...
    The mayor of Oakland warned residents of large-scale raids by immigration agents in the San Francisco Bay Area.More >>
    The mayor of Oakland warned residents of large-scale raids by immigration agents in the San Francisco Bay Area.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly