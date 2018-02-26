Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
1st Region=
Quarterfinal=
Calloway Co. 67, McCracken County 53
Graves Co. 78, Hickman Co. 9
2nd Region=
Quarterfinal=
Hopkinsville 75, Crittenden Co. 40
Webster Co. 65, Dawson Springs 21
3rd Region=
Quarterfinal=
Breckenridge County 55, Grayson Co. 50
Owensboro Catholic 49, McLean Co. 26
4th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Bowling Green 58, Barren Co. 43
Logan Co. 69, Metcalfe Co. 57
5th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Elizabethtown 57, LaRue Co. 35
Nelson Co. 54, Campbellsville 29
6th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Lou. Butler 63, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 26
Lou. Doss 50, Lou. Holy Cross 44
Lou. Mercy 76, Lou. Moore 47
North Bullitt 59, Bullitt East 46
7th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Lou. DuPont Manual 64, Lou. Assumption 31
Lou. Eastern 82, Lou. Waggener 30
Lou. Male 73, Lou. Ballard 37
Lou. Sacred Heart 88, Lou. Central 39
8th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Conner 54, Highlands 46
Oldham Co. 71, Gallatin Co. 43
Simon Kenton 58, Spencer Co. 40
9th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Holmes 51, St. Henry 37
10th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Campbell Co. 98, Bracken Co. 20
George Rogers Clark 69, Nicholas Co. 36
11th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Lex. Paul Dunbar 53, Woodford Co. 51
Scott Co. 84, Madison Southern 45
12th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Casey Co. 65, Boyle Co. 47
Southwestern 72, West Jessamine 34
13th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Harlan Co. 59, Pineville 42
South Laurel 62, Jackson Co. 37
14th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Hazard 62, Letcher County Central 58
Lee Co. 74, Jackson City 45
15th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Johnson Central 82, Lawrence Co. 49
Shelby Valley 36, Belfry 24
16th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Ashland Blazer 63, Menifee Co. 39
West Carter 69, Greenup Co. 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.