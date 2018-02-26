Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press



GIRLS BASKETBALL=

1st Region=

Quarterfinal=

Calloway Co. 67, McCracken County 53

Graves Co. 78, Hickman Co. 9

2nd Region=

Quarterfinal=

Hopkinsville 75, Crittenden Co. 40

Webster Co. 65, Dawson Springs 21

3rd Region=

Quarterfinal=

Breckenridge County 55, Grayson Co. 50

Owensboro Catholic 49, McLean Co. 26

4th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Bowling Green 58, Barren Co. 43

Logan Co. 69, Metcalfe Co. 57

5th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Elizabethtown 57, LaRue Co. 35

Nelson Co. 54, Campbellsville 29

6th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Lou. Butler 63, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 26

Lou. Doss 50, Lou. Holy Cross 44

Lou. Mercy 76, Lou. Moore 47

North Bullitt 59, Bullitt East 46

7th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Lou. DuPont Manual 64, Lou. Assumption 31

Lou. Eastern 82, Lou. Waggener 30

Lou. Male 73, Lou. Ballard 37

Lou. Sacred Heart 88, Lou. Central 39

8th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Conner 54, Highlands 46

Oldham Co. 71, Gallatin Co. 43

Simon Kenton 58, Spencer Co. 40

9th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Holmes 51, St. Henry 37

10th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Campbell Co. 98, Bracken Co. 20

George Rogers Clark 69, Nicholas Co. 36

11th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Lex. Paul Dunbar 53, Woodford Co. 51

Scott Co. 84, Madison Southern 45

12th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Casey Co. 65, Boyle Co. 47

Southwestern 72, West Jessamine 34

13th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Harlan Co. 59, Pineville 42

South Laurel 62, Jackson Co. 37

14th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Hazard 62, Letcher County Central 58

Lee Co. 74, Jackson City 45

15th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Johnson Central 82, Lawrence Co. 49

Shelby Valley 36, Belfry 24

16th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Ashland Blazer 63, Menifee Co. 39

West Carter 69, Greenup Co. 40

