Up close look at Harrods Creek flooding by boat

Harrods Creek has swollen to more than 3 times its size. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As the Ohio River crested, WAVE 3 News got a look at some of the flooding at Harrods Creek from a boat on Monday.

Captain Joe Frith lives on a boat at the Creekside Landing Marina. While his home rises and falls with water levels, he's been watching the surrounding area taken over by the flooding.

Frith says the water in the channel is usually about 12 feet deep. It's now at about 38 feet. Water has taken over the shore and the parking lot, too.

"You know it's definitely unusual to be able to sit here and run a boat through here," Frith said.

Levels have gotten so high, just the tops of most trees poke out of the water.

A Louisville native and former fire chief, Frith has seen several historic floods. He says no question, this one will be remembered.

He says the water rising is just part of life on the river. But, the people who live here have come a long way over the years.

"Preparedness I think is going to show," Frith said. "Being able to get in, get things moved, get prepared, make sure boats are ready before electricity is shut off."

Residents expect quite a bit of clean up once the water goes down but Firth told us it's nothing they haven't faced before.

