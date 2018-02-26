Don't be alarmed to see extra police in flooded areas

Grube told us the residents of Clark County are strong and they will weather the storm. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The East End Bridge can be seen in the distance of flooded homes. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Grube is one of several officers patrolling the streets of Utica as the floodwaters recede. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

UTICA, IN (WAVE) - Law enforcement officers from all over southern Indiana have pulled out all the stops after floodwaters took over towns.

Especially in Utica, Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Grube said all of them are working hard, including those who stepped up to volunteer their time.

Grube has been with Clark County for the past 12 years. It's no surprise he knows Utica and its surrounding areas like the back of his hand.

>> Get the latest WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team forecast

"That's Paul Garrett Road," Grube said, pointing to what seems like a pond.

It's hard to imagine a road under the flood water, beneath the trees that have been dwarfed by the flood.

"It cuts in between the trees but it's completely underwater right now," he described.

Grube is also from the area, so he's putting in his time to protect the community he holds close to his heart.

"I've been coming down here since Friday night and everyone's been pretty happy with us," Grube said, driving his white patrol car down a gravel road.

>> VIDEO: Aerial views show much of WAVE Country under floodwaters

Grube and several other officers from the Utica Police Department and Indiana State Police are keeping watch while the owners of the flooded homes are gone.

"Extra patrol, just helping these guys out however they need us, whoever is still here," Grube explained. "Any emergencies they have, normal calls for service -- just extra police presence down here."

So far, so good. Grube said to his knowledge, none of the officers have responded to calls for trespassing or looting. He said their biggest problem actually originates from outside the town.

"The sight-seers here, we understand it's intriguing but you know these are people's lives, people's homes," Grube said. "It's not safe. So we're trying to keep people out of here."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Disaster declaration for Jefferson County, IN as homes, businesses flood

+ Flood waters cause traffic disruptions in Shepherdsville

+ Indiana's 'red flag' gun law getting national attention

He said the extra presence has been welcomed by the community. As much as the people have faith in the police, Grube said he has faith in the people who make his hometown.

"We kind of have to wait for [the water] to come down and see where the chips fall," he told us. "See the conditions of the homes. But these guys will come back. They're resilient, the people who are here are resilient and they will be okay."

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.