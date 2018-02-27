Look inside flooded Horseshoe Casino

ELIZABETH, IN (WAVE) - The Horseshoe Casino in Elizabeth, Indiana closed in advance of the recent flooding.

For the first time Monday, we got a look inside the casino.

The water is up to the bottom of the escalators from the boat to the hotel.

No word yet on when the casino or the hotel will re-open. But we did learn employees are getting paid during this prolonged closure.

