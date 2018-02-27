Community leader Joe Hardesty dies at age 63

Joe Hardesty died Monday at the age of 63. (Source: Stites and Harbison Law Firm)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who was a community leader and strong advocate for Jefferson County Public Schools has passed away.

Joe Hardesty died Monday at the age of 63.

He served on the Jefferson County Board of Education for 22 years, from 1990 through 2012. He was chairman of the board twice during that time.

"Joe was a role model for all Jefferson County Public Schools students," Diane Porter, chair of the Jefferson County Board of Education, said in a press release. "He was humble and give freely of his time. He was professional and knowledgeable of education. He knew policies and finance. He was professional, compassionate and committed to educational improvement opportunities for all of our students."

Hardesty was a lawyer with the firm Stites and Harbison. He also served on the board of Boy Scouts of America, the Lincoln Heritage Council and, after this retirement from the school board, the Jefferson County Public Education Foundation.

He was also veteran, serving in the United States Army from 1976 to 1981. After that time he served in the Army Reserves until 1999.

Hardesty is survived by his wife and three children.

His funeral arrangements are pending.

