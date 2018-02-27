Chip and Joanna Gaines open restaurant

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - HGTV "Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are having a pretty busy year.

They are expecting their fifth child, Joanna has a new cookbook coming out soon and they are now officially restaurateurs.

Their new eatery, called Magnolia Table, opened this week in Waco, Texas.

The location was formerly called the Elite Cafe, which had quite a history. It opened in 1919 and once served the King himself, Elvis Presley. That restaurant closed in 2016, and Chip and Joanna bought it and renovated it.

Magnolia Table will focus on breakfast and lunch items.

