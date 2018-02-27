Chip and Joanna Gaines open restaurant

Volunteers will be taking your calls Wednesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m.More >>
Volunteers will be taking your calls Wednesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m.More >>
Millions of hears were broken, as "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn confirmed on Twitter that Groot did in fact die at the end of the first film.More >>
Millions of hears were broken, as "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn confirmed on Twitter that Groot did in fact die at the end of the first film.More >>
Chip and Joanna Gaines have just opened a new restaurant in Waco, Texas.More >>
Chip and Joanna Gaines have just opened a new restaurant in Waco, Texas.More >>
All lanes of the Greenbelt Highway were shutdown as the LMPD Traffic Unit investigated the scene.More >>
All lanes of the Greenbelt Highway were shutdown as the LMPD Traffic Unit investigated the scene.More >>
It was reported just after 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Kentucky Street, near Jackson Street.More >>
It was reported just after 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Kentucky Street, near Jackson Street.More >>