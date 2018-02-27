Wade pays tribute to school shooting victim buried in his jersey

(RNN) - "This is why we will not just SHUT up and dribble!" Dwyane Wade tweeted Monday.

The Miami Heat player said he was moved that Joaquin Oliver, 17, who died in the Parkland, FL, school shooting on Feb. 14, was buried in his jersey. Oliver was one of 17 who lost their lives at the school.

This is Joaquin Oliver. He was one of the 17 young lives that were lost tragically at Douglas HighSchool in Parkland. Joaquin was one of many that i heard was excited about my return to Miami and yesterday was buried in my jersey. This is why we will not just SHUT up and dribble! pic.twitter.com/X0tfTTao33 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 26, 2018

Wade was referencing a comment by Fox News' Laura Ingraham, who said Wade's former teammate LeBron James should "shut up and dribble" in response to an interview James gave with ESPN that included criticism of President Donald Trump.

Wade disagreed. "We are the voices for the people that don't get to be heard," he said.

It’s way BIGGER than basketball. We are the voices for the people that don’t get to be heard. Joaquin Oliver may you Rest In Peace and i dedicate my return and the rest of this Miami Heat season to you. ???????????? — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 26, 2018

Wade was traded back to the Heat from the Cavaliers earlier this month. He spent his first 13 seasons in Miami, winning two championships alongside James and three overall.

Wade also dedicated the rest of his season to Oliver.

Teenagers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and others across the country have been spurred to action after the school shooting in Parkland, increasing pressure on lawmakers to act and turning up the heat on the National Rifle Association.

A number of companies have ditched partnership programs with the NRA as a result. But so far, there's been no concrete results in Washington, DC.

