Mark Hamill to appear in the next 'Guardians of the Galaxy movie?' Twitter could make it happen

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Luke Skywalker may be in talks to appear in the next installment of "Guardians of the Galaxy." Well, sort of. Just call it Twitter-talks.

It all started when twitter user @IanFee tweeted Guardians director James Gunn and asked, "Could you do me a huge favour and find a role for @HamillHimself in Guardians 3? The awesomeness of it might end me, but I'm willing to risk it. Thanks."

To @IanFee's surprise, Gunn tweeted back, saying, "I think @HamillHimself lives around the corner from me in Malibu so he can just come over and we can talk about it over a cup of coffee."

Then Luke Skywalker himself chimed in, tweeting "I would be happy to do so, both as a good neighbor & an unemployed actor. All the best, mh"

So Gunn and Hamill agreed to meet up over coffee in Malibu. Will it go beyond this? We'll have to wait and see.

