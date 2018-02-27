Woman arrested after threat to blow up Doss High School

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for assistance from the public to help locate a missing teenager.More >>
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for assistance from the public to help locate a missing teenager.More >>
An arrest warrant says Piqueeshia Swain disagreed with conditions that would allow her son to return to school.More >>
An arrest warrant says Piqueeshia Swain disagreed with conditions that would allow her son to return to school.More >>
Luke Skywalker could be in talks to appear in the next installment of Guardians of the Galaxy. Twitter-talks, that is.More >>
Luke Skywalker could be in talks to appear in the next installment of Guardians of the Galaxy. Twitter-talks, that is.More >>
The U.S. Marshal Service arrested a man in New Albany on Monday, in connection with a Portland Homicide.More >>
The U.S. Marshal Service arrested a man in New Albany on Monday, in connection with a Portland Homicide.More >>
A man who was a community leader and strong advocate for Jefferson County Public Schools has passed away.More >>
A man who was a community leader and strong advocate for Jefferson County Public Schools has passed away.More >>