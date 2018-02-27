Woman arrested after threat to blow up Doss High School

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman has been charged with making a threat to blow up a JCPS high school after she disagreed with conditions that would allow her son to return to school.

Piqueeshia Swain, 37, of Louisville, was arrested Feb. 26 by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of terroristic threatening.

An arrest warrant says the threat was made against Doss High School on Jan. 19. While Swain was on a conference call with school administrators about her son, the warrant says Swain stated that she was going to come to the school and blow it up. Swain later called the school back, asked for the principal and said she hoped he died a slow death.

Swain was being held on a $2,500 cash bond and is scheduled to be back in court on March 9.

