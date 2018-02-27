February 27, 2018 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

February 27, 2018

By Jennifer Britton, Director
"Scar Release: Breaking Free of Yesterday's Troubles"

Cody Byrns, Author, "Scar Release: Breaking Free of Yesterday's Troubles" discussed his life, his book and the Cody Byrns Foundation for Burn Survivors. His book is available on Amazon.com starting February 28th. For more information visit ScarReleaseBook.com.

Southern Crossings Pottery Festival

Friday, Opening Reception
6-9pm
Saturday
10am-4:30pm
Copper & Kings
1121 E Washington Street
sxpf.org

Empty Bowls
Saturday
5:30-8:30pm
Play Louisville
1101 E Washington Street
$30 for handmade bowl and soup
$10 for soup only
Benefits A Recipe To End Hunger
sxpf.org

