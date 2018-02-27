February 27, 2018

"Scar Release: Breaking Free of Yesterday's Troubles"

Cody Byrns, Author, "Scar Release: Breaking Free of Yesterday's Troubles" discussed his life, his book and the Cody Byrns Foundation for Burn Survivors. His book is available on Amazon.com starting February 28th. For more information visit ScarReleaseBook.com.

Southern Crossings Pottery Festival

Friday, Opening Reception

6-9pm

Saturday

10am-4:30pm

Copper & Kings

1121 E Washington Street

sxpf.org

Empty Bowls

Saturday

5:30-8:30pm

Play Louisville

1101 E Washington Street

$30 for handmade bowl and soup

$10 for soup only

Benefits A Recipe To End Hunger

sxpf.org

