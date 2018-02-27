Louisville teen missing since Jan. 22

Louisville teen Jada Underwood has been missing since Jan. 22. (Source: NCMEP)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for assistance from the public to help locate a missing teenager.

>> MISSING IN KENTUCKY: Have you seen these people?

Jada Underwood was last seen at her home in Louisville on Jan. 22.

The 16-year-old may still be in the area.

Jada is described as 5-feet-4 inches tall and about 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Jada is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Jeffersontown Police Department at 1-502-267-0503.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.