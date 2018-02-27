Following flooding, don't be a victim twice

Be careful of contractors who take advantage of those who have already been victimized by the floodwaters. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The recent damage caused by floods in the area brings out the best in people as strangers try to help each other. Unfortunately, the crisis also brings out the worst in others.

Be careful of contractors who take advantage of those who have already been victimized by the floodwaters.

"It's not uncommon for out of town storm chasers to solicit business after disasters like the recent flooding," Reanna Smith-Hamblin, of the BBB serving Louisville, said. "Storm chasers may not have proper licensure and may offer quick fixes or make big promises to wish they won't deliver."

Here are some tips from the BBB:

- Try to get at least 3-4 quotes from contractors, and insist that payment to be made to the company, not an individual.

- Do not pay for the job in advance. Be wary of any contractor who demands full or half payment upfront.

- Resist high pressure sales tactics.

- Get a written contract that specifies the price, the work, the amount of liability insurance coverage maintained by the contractor, and a timeframe.

- Be aware of FEMA imposters. In the past, scammers in personate FEMA to try to scam consumers. Remember that FEMA does not charge for inspections and they always wear ID badges.

