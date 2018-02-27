Man charged with trafficking after getting package with 100+ pounds of pot

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been arrested after he accepted delivery of a package that contained for than 100 pounds of marijuana.

>> MUGSHOTS: February 2018 Roundup

According to Louisville Metro police, a member of the narcotics unit made a controlled delivery of the package around 2:20 p.m. on Feb. 26. The man who accepted the delivery - Florencio Garcia San Martin, 36, of Louisville - was arrested on a charge of trafficking in marijuana.

Garcia San Martin told police he was to deliver the package to another person and be paid for his work.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Woman arrested after threat to blow up Doss High School

+ U.S. Marshals arrest man in connection with Portland homicide

+ Man accused of killing toddler denied home incarceration

Bond for Garcia San Martin, who was also wanted on a bench warrant for a 2014 traffic case, was set at $2,500. He is also being held on an Immigration and Naturalization detainer.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.