Man charged with trafficking after getting package with 100+ pou - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man charged with trafficking after getting package with 100+ pounds of pot

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Florencio Garcia San Martin (Source: LMDC) Florencio Garcia San Martin (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been arrested after he accepted delivery of a package that contained for than 100 pounds of marijuana.

>> MUGSHOTS: February 2018 Roundup 

According to Louisville Metro police, a member of the narcotics unit made a controlled delivery of the package around 2:20 p.m. on Feb. 26. The man who accepted the delivery - Florencio Garcia San Martin, 36, of Louisville - was arrested on a charge of trafficking in marijuana.

Garcia San Martin told police he was to deliver the package to another person and be paid for his work.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Woman arrested after threat to blow up Doss High School
U.S. Marshals arrest man in connection with Portland homicide
Man accused of killing toddler denied home incarceration

Bond for Garcia San Martin, who was also wanted on a bench warrant for a 2014 traffic case, was set at $2,500. He is also being held on an Immigration and Naturalization detainer.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly