Cavaliers ban fan who aimed racial taunts at Spurs' Mills

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills, center, from Australia, drives between Cleveland Cavaliers' Jeff Green, left, and Kyle Korver in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak). San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills, center, from Australia, drives between Cleveland Cavaliers' Jeff Green, left, and Kyle Korver in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Cleveland.

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) - The Cleveland Cavaliers have indefinitely banned a fan from their arena for making racial taunts at San Antonio's Patty Mills.

Security officials reviewed videotape from Sunday's game and identified the fan sitting near the court. He yelled at Mills while the Spurs guard was shooting free throws in the fourth quarter.

The team did not disclose his name or any details about him. He is barred from events at Quicken Loans Arena, with the team to review the ban after one year.

While Mills was at the foul line, the fan was heard on the ABC broadcast twice yelling, "Hey, Jamaica called, they want their bobsledder back!" Mills is black and from Australia with an Aboriginal heritage.

Last week, the Chicago Blackhawks banned four fans from attending their games after they yelled racist taunts toward Washington Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly.

