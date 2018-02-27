Students learn about health, hospitals at Slugger Field event

Thousands of kindergarten students visited a pretend hospital and learned about medical care and safety on Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thousands of kindergarten students visited a pretend hospital and learned about medical care and safety on Tuesday.

Hospital Land was set up by Norton Children's Prevention and Wellness, at Louisville Slugger Field.

The theme for the event was "Building Healthy Superheroes", and introduced kids to labs, X-ray and surgery environments, in the hopes of helping them understand the medical environment and ease future anxiety.

They saw medical tools and healthcare professionals in a kid-friendly environment.

Also set up at the event were Safety Ville and Wellness World. Safety Ville included tips from LMPD officers on pedestrian, bicycle and seat belt safety. In Wellness World, children learned about a healthy diet, sleep, dental care and physical activity.

The event was sponsored by Kohl's Cares, Hwang's Martial Arts and Kroger.

