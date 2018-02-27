2 killed in Wayne County house fire

Kentucky State Police say the fire was reported around 2:45 a.m. feb. 27 (Source: Kentucky State Police)

MONTICELLO, KY (WAVE) - Two people, one of them a child, have died in a house fire in Wayne County.



The fire was reported around 2:45 a.m. at a home in the 7000 block of East KY 90.

Arson investigators from the Kentucky State Police and the State Fire Marshals Office are on the scene. No cause has been released. Officials say a fire did break out at the same address earlier in the week.

East KY 90 was closed to traffic for more than 12 hours but reopened around 3 p.m.

