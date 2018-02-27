2 killed in Wayne County house fire

The students were selected for the Black History Makers of Tomorrow scholarship by the Kentuckiana McDonald's owner/operators.More >>
Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr. died just before 8 a.m. Wednesday from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville.More >>
A popular store in Louisville for more than two decades is closing its doors.More >>
Thousands of kindergarten students visited a pretend hospital and learned about medical care and safety on Tuesday.More >>
Most of the horse stables and the parking lot are covered in water.More >>
