Popular Louisville store to close after 25 years in business

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A popular store in Louisville for more than two decades is closing its doors.

Clodhoppers, the apparel, shoes and accessories store, is closing on March 5.

According to the store's website, they opened in 1993 and were voted Best of Louisville.

Clodhoppers announced its closure via Instagram on Tuesday.

Clodhoppers will be having a store-wide sale until March 5.

