NIT to experiment with extended 3-point arc, wider lane

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Next month's NIT games will use experimental rules that include an extended 3-point line, a wider free-throw lane and 10-minute quarters instead of 20-minute halves.

The NCAA announced the changes Tuesday.

The 3-point arc will move to roughly 22 feet, which is used by FIBA for international competition. The lane will expand from 12 feet to the NBA's 16 feet.

Also, the shot clock will reset to 20 seconds after offensive rebounds instead of the full 30 seconds.

The NCAA says in its release that officials will review whether widened lanes "reduce physicality and create more driving opportunities," as well as the impact of the rule changes on "the pace and flow of the game."

The NIT begins March 13 and ends March 29 in New York's Madison Square Garden.

