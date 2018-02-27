Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Teams

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
|Class 4A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Warren Central (10)
|25-0
|306
|1
|2. S. Bend Riley (3)
|22-0
|284
|2
|3. New Albany (3)
|21-1
|268
|3
|4. Floyd Central
|22-1
|226
|4
|5. Bloomington South
|23-2
|191
|5
|6. Jeffersonville
|20-3
|137
|6
|7. Zionsville
|19-3
|126
|7
|8. Indpls Ben Davis
|19-5
|125
|8
|9. Indpls Cathedral
|19-3
|110
|9
|10. Carmel
|15-7
|40
|NR
Others receiving votes:
E. Noble 29. Carroll (Allen) 27. Brownsburg 19. Lawrence North 13. McCutcheon 13. Chesterton 6.
|Class 3A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. New Castle (15)
|22-2
|316
|1
|2. Indianapolis Attucks
|17-4
|258
|2
|3. Ev. Bosse
|19-4
|248
|3
|4. Culver Academy (1)
|16-6
|210
|4
|5. Evansville Memorial
|19-4
|144
|7
|6. Mishawaka Marian
|19-3
|135
|T9
|7. Danville
|19-4
|123
|6
|8. Silver Creek
|17-4
|106
|8
|9. W. Lafayette
|18-4
|98
|NR
|10. Tri-West
|19-4
|81
|5
Others receiving votes:
Indpls Brebeuf 57. Princeton 48. Heritage Hills 35. Fairfield 27. Marion 19. Hammond 9. Vincennes 6.
|Class 2A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Covington (8)
|21-1
|288
|1
|2. Westview (3)
|22-1
|284
|2
|3. LaVille (4)
|23-0
|247
|3
|4. Frankton
|20-3
|230
|4
|5. Henryville (1)
|20-3
|175
|6
|6. Oak Hill
|19-5
|143
|8
|7. Paoli
|21-2
|110
|5
|8. Tipton
|16-4
|105
|9
|(tie) Linton-Stockton
|20-4
|105
|7
|10. Southwestern (Jefferson)
|21-2
|88
|10
Others receiving votes:
Forest Park 60. Indpls Howe 44. Clinton Prairie 24. Indpls Arlington 9. Clarksville 8.
|Class A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (14)
|21-1
|316
|1
|2. University (2)
|19-2
|273
|2
|3. Southwood
|19-3
|242
|3
|4. Morristown
|21-2
|215
|4
|5. Barr-Reeve
|19-4
|189
|6
|6. Tindley
|16-7
|182
|7
|7. Gary 21st Century
|17-6
|124
|5
|8. Hauser
|16-6
|111
|9
|9. Covenant Christian (Demotte)
|20-2
|83
|8
|10. Lafayette Catholic
|14-9
|75
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Washington Twp. 50. Tri-County 19. Elkhart Christian 14. Wood Memorial 8. Springs Valley 7. Oldenburg 6. Christian Academy 6.
