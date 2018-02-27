Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Teams

By The Associated Press



The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A W-L Pts Prv 1. Warren Central (10) 25-0 306 1 2. S. Bend Riley (3) 22-0 284 2 3. New Albany (3) 21-1 268 3 4. Floyd Central 22-1 226 4 5. Bloomington South 23-2 191 5 6. Jeffersonville 20-3 137 6 7. Zionsville 19-3 126 7 8. Indpls Ben Davis 19-5 125 8 9. Indpls Cathedral 19-3 110 9 10. Carmel 15-7 40 NR

Others receiving votes:

E. Noble 29. Carroll (Allen) 27. Brownsburg 19. Lawrence North 13. McCutcheon 13. Chesterton 6.

Class 3A W-L Pts Prv 1. New Castle (15) 22-2 316 1 2. Indianapolis Attucks 17-4 258 2 3. Ev. Bosse 19-4 248 3 4. Culver Academy (1) 16-6 210 4 5. Evansville Memorial 19-4 144 7 6. Mishawaka Marian 19-3 135 T9 7. Danville 19-4 123 6 8. Silver Creek 17-4 106 8 9. W. Lafayette 18-4 98 NR 10. Tri-West 19-4 81 5

Others receiving votes:

Indpls Brebeuf 57. Princeton 48. Heritage Hills 35. Fairfield 27. Marion 19. Hammond 9. Vincennes 6.

Class 2A W-L Pts Prv 1. Covington (8) 21-1 288 1 2. Westview (3) 22-1 284 2 3. LaVille (4) 23-0 247 3 4. Frankton 20-3 230 4 5. Henryville (1) 20-3 175 6 6. Oak Hill 19-5 143 8 7. Paoli 21-2 110 5 8. Tipton 16-4 105 9 (tie) Linton-Stockton 20-4 105 7 10. Southwestern (Jefferson) 21-2 88 10

Others receiving votes:

Forest Park 60. Indpls Howe 44. Clinton Prairie 24. Indpls Arlington 9. Clarksville 8.

Class A W-L Pts Prv 1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (14) 21-1 316 1 2. University (2) 19-2 273 2 3. Southwood 19-3 242 3 4. Morristown 21-2 215 4 5. Barr-Reeve 19-4 189 6 6. Tindley 16-7 182 7 7. Gary 21st Century 17-6 124 5 8. Hauser 16-6 111 9 9. Covenant Christian (Demotte) 20-2 83 8 10. Lafayette Catholic 14-9 75 NR

Others receiving votes:

Washington Twp. 50. Tri-County 19. Elkhart Christian 14. Wood Memorial 8. Springs Valley 7. Oldenburg 6. Christian Academy 6.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.