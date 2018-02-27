Raging river overtakes Ellis Park - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Raging river overtakes Ellis Park

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Flooding has left water in and around Ellis Park in Henderson (Source: WFIE) Flooding has left water in and around Ellis Park in Henderson (Source: WFIE)

HENDERSON, KY (WAVE) - The floodwaters of the Ohio River have overtaken Ellis Park in Henderson.

Flooding has left most of the horse stables and the parking lot covered in water.

All the roads nearby are closed to traffic.

