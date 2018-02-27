Raging river overtakes Ellis Park

Flooding has left water in and around Ellis Park in Henderson (Source: WFIE)

HENDERSON, KY (WAVE) - The floodwaters of the Ohio River have overtaken Ellis Park in Henderson.

Flooding has left most of the horse stables and the parking lot covered in water.

All the roads nearby are closed to traffic.

