McDonald's honors Black History Makers of Tomorrow

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - McDonald's of Kentuckiana celebrating Black History month by honoring ten local high school students.

The students were selected for the Black History Makers of Tomorrow scholarship by the Kentuckiana McDonald's owner/operators for their exceptional academic achievement, leadership, character and community service.

Each student received a $1,500 scholarship.

WAVE 3 News anchor Dawne Gee was the Master of Ceremonies.

