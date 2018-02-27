McDonald's honors Black History Makers of Tomorrow - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

McDonald's honors Black History Makers of Tomorrow

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Ten students were chosen by the Kentuckiana McDonald's owner/operators to receive the awards. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News) Ten students were chosen by the Kentuckiana McDonald's owner/operators to receive the awards. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - McDonald's of Kentuckiana celebrating Black History month by honoring ten local high school students.

The students were selected for the Black History Makers of Tomorrow scholarship by the Kentuckiana McDonald's owner/operators for their exceptional academic achievement, leadership, character and community service.

Each student received a $1,500 scholarship.

WAVE 3 News anchor Dawne Gee was the Master of Ceremonies. 

