Paducah Police searching for suspect laundry thief

Nearly $400 in clothing was stolen (Source: Paducah Police Department)

Paducah Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing clothes.

According to Paducah Police, the clothes stolen were valued at nearly $400.

A resident of the Ritz Apartments told police his clothing was taken from the laundry room of the building. The building’s surveillance video shows a man taking the clothing late on Feb. 9.

Anyone with information about the man ‘s identity is asked to call police at (270) 444-8550 or CrimeStoppers at 433-TELL.

Tips can also give here.

Information leading to an arrest or indictment may see a reward of up to $1,000.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.