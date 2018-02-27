First phase of 3-month water main project underway in Henderson

Phase one of the three-month project begins Tuesday, Feb. 27. (WFIE)

A three-month long South Main Street water main project starts Tuesday.

The improvements will run from Yeaman Avenue down to Drury Lane.

Henderson Water Utility (HWU) is replacing an old six-inch water main with a new eight-inch water main. The old pipes are at the end of life expectancy.

HWU says the project will improve water quality and quantity in the area and will also help with fire protection.

The work will be done in two phases.

