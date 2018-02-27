Great Flood Brewing Company helps flooding victims

Great Flood Brewing Company is giving back to the community in the aftermath of severe flooding. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Great Flood Brewing Company is giving back to the community in the aftermath of severe flooding.

Great Flood wants to help provide essentials such as non-perishable food, soap and towels to flooding victims.

The brewing company released the plan via Facebook.

"One of the foundations of GFBC throughout our existence has been giving back to our city that has given us so much. We were born here and raised here. With the flooding that has and will be occurring this weekend and coming week we would like you to reach out to us if you or someone you know lacks necessary goods because of the flooding or power outages. We would desire to bring those to you/ them at no cost. If you need things like water or Gatorade, bread, eggs, peanut butter, cans of food, granola bars, soap, towels, or anything of that nature (except beer, that's not what this is) I implore you to email, instagram or Facebook message us..."

Anyone wishing to donate items to this cause can deliver them to the taproom located at 2120 Bardstown Road.

The company says leftovers will go to a local shelter.

Great Flood asked if you need assistance, email Zach@greatfloodbrewing.com

