Assumption High students learn about violence prevention

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hundreds of students at Assumption High School celebrated a Day of Advocacy today.

Over 250 sophomores learned interpersonal violence prevention from The Mary Byron Project, advocacy awareness related to dating violence and sexual assault, political advocacy, and more.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

"Day of Advocacy" is part of the 11th annual mission week at Assumption., which runs February 26 through March 1.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.