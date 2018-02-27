Six Knights honored with postseason honors by GLVC

INDIANAPOLIS - Six Knights took home postseason honors from the Great Lakes Valley Conference, the league announced today. Major award winners included Scott Davenport, who was named GLVC Coach of the Year for the fourth time of his career, and Jarek Coles, who became the third Knight to earn GLVC Defensive Player of the Year honors. Also earning recognition were Adam Eberhard and Brent Bach, who were both named First Team All-GLVC. Parker Chitty picked up All-Defensive Team accolades and CJ Fleming was named to the All-Freshman Team.



Other major award winners included Maryville University senior center Nolan Berry, who was named the 2017-18 GLVC Player of the Year, and Rockhurst University guard Curtis Lewis garnered the GLVC Freshman of the Year award. In all, 20 student-athletes were picked as All-Conference honorees, 10 representatives were named to the league's All-Defensive Team, five individuals were selected to the league's All-Freshman Team, Truman State University earned the GLVC James R. Spalding Sportsmanship Award, and 15 honorees were recognized as GLVC James R. Spalding Sportsmanship Award recipients.



Coles is the third consecutive Bellarmine standout to earn GLVC Defensive Player of the Year in as many years, as the award was first given to George Suggs following the 2015-16 campaign and presented to Al Davis one year ago. The Omaha, Nebraska native had 32 steals on the season and was a lockdown defender that helped Bellarmine to the league's top marks in scoring defense (61.2), field-goal percentage defense (41.4), and steals (per game (7.4). The Knights' scoring defense ranks second nationally, while their field-goal percentage defense is 26th. The lone unanimous selection to the All-Defensive Team was also known for his ball management on offense as he is currently ranked 22nd nationally in assist-turnover ratio (2.78).



Davenport takes home his second straight and fourth overall GLVC Coach of the Year accolade. He was previously honored following the 2010-11 season prior to sharing the award with former University of Missouri-St. Louis head coach Steve Tappmeyer in 2011-12. The Davenport-led Knights once again earned the GLVC East Division title with a 16-2 league record and have compiled a 25-2 mark overall and the top seed in this week's GLVC Basketball Championship Tournament. No. 6 Bellarmine, which currently owns the nation's second-best field-goal percentage (53.4) and scoring defense (61.2), also has its scoring margin mark (18.0) rated third nationally, while its three-point field-goal percentage (41.7) ranks sixth.



Eberhard was one of two unanimous All-GLVC selections after turning in a regular season in which he ranked among the league leaders in a number of categories inlcuding scoring (14.3 ppg), rebounding (6.6 rpg), assists (4.6 apg), field goal percentage (61.1%) and leading the league in 3-point field goal percentage (54.5%). This was Eberhard's second consecutive year to earn All-GLVC plaudits.



Bach picks up his first All-GLVC honor. The senior from Augusta, Ky., led the Knights in scoring during the regular season with a 15.8 average and was honored earlier this season as a GLVC Player of the Week.



Chitty, who saw action in all 27 games for the Knights, caught the attention of the league coaches with his active play and hawking defensive style that led to 27 steals during the regular season.



Fleming also played in all 27 games for Bellarmine an earned All-Freshman team honors after committing just nine turnovers all season while dishing out 37 assists and coming up with 25 steals. He also made 53.6 percent of his shots, including 46.3 percent from long range.



Of the 20 All-Conference honorees, Truman State led the conference contingent with three first-team selections, including senior forward Zach Fischer, sophomore guard Brodric Thomas, and junior guard Jake Velky. Thomas was also picked for the All-Defensive Team. William Jewell also put three standouts on the two All-GLVC teams, including senior guard and first-teamer Patrick Whelan, as well as second-team honorees in redshirt junior guard Pharroh Gordon and junior guard Keith Hayes.

Other first-team picks included UIndy sophomore guard Tate Hall, Lewis senior forward Cristen Wilson, and Southern Indiana junior guard Alex Stein.



The league also recognized Truman State as its annual GLVC James R. Spalding Sportsmanship Award team recipient, as well as 15 student-athletes who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. These individuals must also be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting. The honorees are now eligible to become one of their school's two Spalding Sportsmanship Award winners, which will be announced at the end of the academic year.



2017-18 MEN'S BASKETBALL ALL-GLVC TEAMS & POSTSEASON HONORS



Player of the Year

Nolan Berry, Sr., C, MU



Defensive Player of the Year

Jarek Coles, Sr., G, BU



Freshman of the Year

Curtis Lewis, Fr., G, RU



Coach of the Year

Scott Davenport, BU

FIRST TEAM

Brent Bach, Sr., G, BU

Adam Eberhard, Jr., G/F, BU #

Tate Hall, So., G, UINDY

Cristen Wilson, Sr., F, LEWIS

Nolan Berry, Sr., C, MU #

Alex Stein, Jr., G, USI

Zach Fischer, Sr., F, TSU

Brodric Thomas, So., G, TSU

Jake Velky, Jr., G, TSU

Patrick Whelan, Sr., G, WJC



# unanimous selection SECOND TEAM

Andrew Ballock, Jr., G, DU

Isaac Johnson, So., G, DU

Eddie Longmeyer, Sr., G/F, UIS

Ajay Lawton, Sr., G, UINDY

Delaney Blaylock, Jr., G, LEWIS

Robin Thompson, Jr., F, MU

Justin Blanks, Sr., W, MCK

Elijah Watson, Sr., G, UMSL

Pharroh Gordon, R-Jr., G, WJC

Keith Hayes, Jr., G, WJC





ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Jarek Coles, Sr., G, BU #

Parker Chitty, So., G, BU

Douglas Moore, Jr., F, DU

John Williams, Jr., G, DU

Ajay Lawton, Sr., G, UINDY

Nolan Berry, Sr., C, MU

Connor Evans, Jr., F, RU

Brodric Thomas, So., G, TSU

Goran Zagorac, Sr., C, UWP

Pharroh Gordon, R-Jr., G, WJC



ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

CJ Fleming, G, BU

Conley Garrison, G, DU

Curtis Lewis, G, RU

Quinton Curry, C, RU

Emmanuel Little, F, USI



2017-18 JAMES R. SPALDING SPORTSMANSHIP TEAM AWARD WINNER

Truman State



2017-18 JAMES R. SPALDING SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD SPORT HONOREES

Jarek Coles, BU

Conley Garrison, DU

Vince Walker, UIS

Jabree Bond-Flournoy, UINDY

Donovan Oliver, LEWIS

Grant Sims, MU

Gianni Otto, MCK

Gregory Lahm, S&T

D.J. White, UMSL

Demetrius Houston, QU

Gabe Brown, RU

Jacob Norman, USI

Zach Fischer, TSU

Espen Fjaerestad, UWP

Patrick Whelan, WJC

Official release from Bellarmine University sports information