Waterfront cleanup event announced

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Rising floodwaters all but completely covered Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville, and now there's an opportunity to help clean up when the water recedes.

The Waterfront Development Corporation said it received numerous calls from people volunteering to help cleanup, which prompted them to organize the "#TeamUpandCleanUp" at Waterfront Park.

The cleanup is scheduled for Thursday, March 1 at 1:00 p.m.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the Green Parking Lot under 1-64 to get pick up gloves and trash bags.

