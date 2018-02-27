Dirty floodwaters can cause serious health issues

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With more rain on the way, the struggle is far from over for many across WAVE Country.

People are dealing with losing their homes, their belongings and a sense of well being. The last thing people need is to get hurt or sick from the floodwaters that have invaded their lives.

Before you trek through the floodwater, keep something in mind -- it's more than simple rain. It can be dangerous and contaminated with sewage and chemicals.

"Obviously if you see what looks like sewage in that water, waste, whether animal or human waste, obviously you have a problem," Norton Healthcare Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Paul Schulz said. "It's going to be more difficult to disinfect."

Eating or drinking anything contaminated with floodwater can cause diarrheal diseases. Outbreaks of illness after floods are not common, but diseases increase because of dirty water, spoiled food, or crowded housing.

People who are exposed to floodwaters may be exposed to tetanus if they have open sores or wounds, or if they get cuts, scrapes or deep wounds while cleaning up after a flood.

"Anytime you have a 'dirty wound,' it's something that is a possibility, particularly with the proverbial rusty nail." Schulz said.

MORE FLOOD COVERAGE

+ Forecast: More rain on the way

+ VIDEO: Deer bounds through downtown Louisville, jumps into Ohio River

+ VIDEO: Boat tour of flooding in Harrods Creek

Keep up to date with your tetanus vaccination, ideally before starting your clean-up efforts. Adults need a tetanus booster shot every 10 years.

Because it's difficult to tell what you are walking on, wear protective, waterproof foot wear. Sharp objects made of metal or glass can be hidden in the floodwaters.

If you have gotten a wound and are exposed to floodwaters, take care of that injury immediately.



The Clark County Health Department is offering a free tetanus vaccination clinic Wednesday for flood victims from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Utica Town Hall at 409 Market Street in Utica, Indiana. The health department said it has secured 200 free vaccines, which will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The clinic is walk-in only. The vaccine also will help prevent whooping cough.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.