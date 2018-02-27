1 killed in wreck on Greenbelt Highway

One person is dead after a wreck in southwest Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person is dead after a wreck in southwest Louisville.

Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 4:05 p.m., of a wreck on the Greenbelt Highway at Ashby Lane.

Once on scene, crews found one person deceased.

Circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown at this time.

