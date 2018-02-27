Boating through the Ohio, Utica man sees flood damage to home and business

The water has gone down enough that longtime resident Glenn Murphy Sr. is going to look inside his home and businesses Tuesday for the first time since the waters came up. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

UTICA, IN (WAVE) – High water from flooding on the Ohio River is finally starting to go down in some areas, including the hard-hit community of Utica, Indiana.

The water has gone down enough that longtime resident Glenn Murphy Sr. is going to look inside his home and businesses Tuesday for the first time since the waters came up. Flood waters surround the community there still, so Murphy doesn’t walk, but rather boats to and from home.

After docking the boat and unlocking the doors, Murphy walks inside his home.

"Welcome to my mud house,” he said, joking as he surveys the heavy silt and mud from the Ohio River that now sits thick on his home’s floors, clinging to the surface like carpet.

"This is what people see right here. They do not want that stuff to dry, that's river mud," Murphy said.

Now that the flood waters are starting to go down the cleanup can begin.

Clearing away the messy mud and river silt will be the hardest part, but Murphy says this is nothing compared to what he and his family dealt with in the flood of 1997.

"We're just going to start pushing mud out," Murphy said.

"Water damage is bad enough. Dirty muddy river sewer water is even worse," said one of his family members, helping to clean up and clear away the mud from inside their home and businesses. That mud covers every surface it can find.

Fresh water helps to clear the river water away. The flood here came up quicker and is receding quicker than it did in ’97, but that won’t make this an easy recovery, Murphy said.

"Still, it's a pain in the butt though," Murphy said.

The cleanup here and around Utica will be slow. A mountain of trash and forgotten belongings float on the water where his backyard should be.

Boating around town past his family's businesses, he says they're lucky. They were able to clear everything out to higher ground from inside the businesses, the electrical power sits up too high for the water. Much of the ground floor of the businesses and home are cement, able to power washed and quickly cleaned.

"Other than, a couple hundred bucks for drywall and you're back in business again,” he said.

Until things dry out, Murphy said the community pitches in where they can.

"Everybody comes back and helps everybody out," Murphy said. "And it's just a wonderful place to live."

Looking at the view from his home at the Ohio riverfront, he said days living near the river make the days of living in the river worth it.

"You know, this minus to me is very small compared to what we get out of it in the long term," he said.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.