Papa John's confirms it will no longer be official pizza of NFL

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville-based Papa John's Pizza will no longer be the official pizza of the NFL.

However, Papa John's will remain affiliated with nearly two dozen NFL teams and "key personalities in the sport," according to company executives.

The news comes as Papa John's earnings were released Tuesday. CEO Steve Ritchie noted there is room for improvement.

"We know our potential is so much greater than our results, and we are taking significant steps to reinvigorate our record of profitable growth and value creation," Ritchie said in the report. "Actions are underway to improve our brand proposition, how we connect with customers, and how we operate at the unit level."

In December, Papa John's Founder John Schnatter stepped down as the CEO about two months after he criticized NFL leaders over national anthem protests by players. He said the outcry over the protests was hurting sales.

He later apologized for those comments.

