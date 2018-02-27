Crews dive in to clean up Waterfront Park

The Great Lawn of Waterfront Park is completely underwater. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An aggressive cleanup of Louisville's Waterfront Park launched Tuesday morning as floodwaters began to retreat.

Park personnel collected a small mountain of debris from the shoreline -- much of it trees, branches and other natural debris.

A large amount of man-made trash was also collected including plastic containers, bottles, sports equipment and cups.

Much of the park remains underwater. Crews will continue picking up debris as it is revealed while the river recedes.

