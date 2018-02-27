Crews fighting house fire in Smoketown neighborhood

Kentucky Street is blocked off as fire crews work to save the house. (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A house caught fire in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood Tuesday night.

It was reported just after 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Kentucky Street, near Jackson Street.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the back of the home when they arrived.

There was a report of a rescue, but when crews did an initial search of the home they didn't find any people. There were dogs inside at the time of the fire, according to MetroSafe.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.