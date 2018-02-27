Metrosafe: LMPD cruiser struck while blocking scene of earlier accident

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews are responding after an LMPD officer was involved in a wreck in southwest Louisville.

Metrosafe confirms the call came in at 7:55 p.m., of an officer-involved wreck at Dixie Highway and the Greenbelt Highway.

Once on scene, crews determined the LMPD cruiser that was struck had been blocking the scene for an investigation of a deadly accident that happened earlier Tuesday.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: 1 killed, 4 injured in wreck on Greenbelt Highway

Metrosafe advises the other vehicle involved in the collision drove up to the previous accident scene where police were blocking the road, and struck a police cruiser.

The driver of that passenger vehicle was reportedly injured. The officer was not injured.

