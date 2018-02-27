Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
|Sectionals
|First Round
|Class 4A
|2. Chesterton
Chesterton 92, Kankakee Valley 41
|3. Mishawaka
Penn 52, Mishawaka 48
|4. Elkhart Central
Goshen 58, Warsaw 45
|5. E. Noble
DeKalb 67, Ft. Wayne Snider 64
|6. Huntington North
Ft. Wayne Wayne 54, Jay Co. 38
|7. Lafayette Jeff
Lafayette Jeff 50, Kokomo 39
|8. Noblesville
Anderson 74, Noblesville 69, 2OT
|9. Richmond
Connersville 50, Greenfield 41
|10. Warren Central
Lawrence North 71, Indpls Cathedral 63
|11. Ben Davis
Indpls Roncalli 53, Southport 48
Indpls Pike 74, Indpls Perry Meridian 31
|12. Terre Haute South
Avon 59, Plainfield 55
|13. Greenwood
Whiteland 70, Franklin Central 57
|14. Columbus East
Columbus North 81, Shelbyville 69
|15. Seymour
Floyd Central 76, Bedford N. Lawrence 35
|16. Ev. North
Jasper 65, Ev. Harrison 57
|Class 3A
|17. Hammond
Hammond Clark 73, Hammond Gavit 69
|18. Twin Lakes
Calumet 66, Wheeler 42
|19. S. Bend Washington
Mishawak Marian 50, S. Bend Washington 47, OT
|20. Frankfort
W. Lafayette 64, Maconaquah 54
|21. NorthWood
Lakeland 53, Wawasee 43
NorthWood 59, Fairfield 39
|22. New Haven
Angola 55, Woodlan 41
|23. Norwell
Marion 71, Bellmont 50
|24. New Castle
New Castle 70, Hamilton Hts. 51
|25. Lebanon
Lebanon 49, N. Montgomery 37
|26. Northview
Edgewood 64, Brown Co. 38
Northview 74, Owen Valley 49
|27. Guerin Catholic
Guerin Catholic 71, Indpls Chatard 51
|28. Beech Grove
Beech Grove 95, Indpls Herron 41
|29. Greensburg
Batesville 66, Rushville 43
|30. N. Harrison
Scottsburg 51, Corydon 50
|31. Southridge
Sullivan 42, Pike Central 33
|32. Boonville
Ev. Memorial 66, Heritage Hills 57
|Class 2A
|33. Whiting
Hammond Noll 68, River Forest 61
|34. Hebron
Michigan City Marquette 72, N. Newton 46
|35. Westview
Bremen 62, Whitko 53
|36. S. Adams
Bluffton 52, Adams Central 37
|37. Manchester
Oak Hill 59, Manchester 44
|38. Fountain Central
Clinton Prairie 69, Delphi 37
|39. Eastbrook
Taylor 60, Madison-Grant 48
|40. Lapel
Frankton 72, Monroe Central 64
|41. Hagerstown
Union Co. 61, Cambridge City 39
Northeastern 49, Winchester 41
|42. Shenandoah
Shenandoah 53, Eastern Hancock 40
|43. Speedway
Indpls Scecina 49, Speedway 35
|44. S. Putnam
N. Putnam 55, Cascade 53
|45. Southwestern (Hanover)
N. Decatur 49, Milan 43
Southwestern (Hanover) 69, S. Ripley 53
|46. Paoli
Austin 59, Eastern (Pekin) 49
|47. N. Knox
S. Knox 68, Linton 64, 3OT
|48. Tecumseh
N. Posey 61, Tecumseh 52
|Class A
|49. Kouts
Gary 21st Century 76, Washington Twp. 51
|50. Tri-County
Tri-County 44, S. Newton 43
|51. Culver
Triton 55, S. Central 39
|52. Hamilton
Lakewood Park 49, Fremont 35
|53. N. Vermillion
Rockville 55, Attica 47
|54. Lafayette Catholic
Frontier 55, Tri-Central 37
Southwood 97, Clinton Central 31
|55. Wes-Del
Cowan 58, Anderson Prep Academy 42
|56. Blue River
Randolph Southern 50, Union City 49
|57. White River Valley
White River Valley 62, N. Central 42
|58. Bethesda Christian
Indpls Metro 91, Indpls Math and Science 59
|59. Indpls Lutheran
Central Christian 62, Indpls Lutheran 48
|60. Southwestern (Shelby)
Jac-Cen-Del 55, Southwestern 42
|61. Borden
Christian Academy 59, Rock Creek Academy 54
|62. Edinburgh
Madison Shawe 51, Medora 38
|63. Loogootee
Barr-Reeve 53, Shoals 38
Vincennes Rivet 61, Washington Catholic 24
