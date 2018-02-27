Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL Sectionals First Round Class 4A 2. Chesterton

Chesterton 92, Kankakee Valley 41

3. Mishawaka

Penn 52, Mishawaka 48

4. Elkhart Central

Goshen 58, Warsaw 45

5. E. Noble

DeKalb 67, Ft. Wayne Snider 64

6. Huntington North

Ft. Wayne Wayne 54, Jay Co. 38

7. Lafayette Jeff

Lafayette Jeff 50, Kokomo 39

8. Noblesville

Anderson 74, Noblesville 69, 2OT

9. Richmond

Connersville 50, Greenfield 41

10. Warren Central

Lawrence North 71, Indpls Cathedral 63

11. Ben Davis

Indpls Roncalli 53, Southport 48

Indpls Pike 74, Indpls Perry Meridian 31

12. Terre Haute South

Avon 59, Plainfield 55

13. Greenwood

Whiteland 70, Franklin Central 57

14. Columbus East

Columbus North 81, Shelbyville 69

15. Seymour

Floyd Central 76, Bedford N. Lawrence 35

16. Ev. North

Jasper 65, Ev. Harrison 57

Class 3A 17. Hammond

Hammond Clark 73, Hammond Gavit 69

18. Twin Lakes

Calumet 66, Wheeler 42

19. S. Bend Washington

Mishawak Marian 50, S. Bend Washington 47, OT

20. Frankfort

W. Lafayette 64, Maconaquah 54

21. NorthWood

Lakeland 53, Wawasee 43

NorthWood 59, Fairfield 39

22. New Haven

Angola 55, Woodlan 41

23. Norwell

Marion 71, Bellmont 50

24. New Castle

New Castle 70, Hamilton Hts. 51

25. Lebanon

Lebanon 49, N. Montgomery 37

26. Northview

Edgewood 64, Brown Co. 38

Northview 74, Owen Valley 49

27. Guerin Catholic

Guerin Catholic 71, Indpls Chatard 51

28. Beech Grove

Beech Grove 95, Indpls Herron 41

29. Greensburg

Batesville 66, Rushville 43

30. N. Harrison

Scottsburg 51, Corydon 50

31. Southridge

Sullivan 42, Pike Central 33

32. Boonville

Ev. Memorial 66, Heritage Hills 57

Class 2A 33. Whiting

Hammond Noll 68, River Forest 61

34. Hebron

Michigan City Marquette 72, N. Newton 46

35. Westview

Bremen 62, Whitko 53

36. S. Adams

Bluffton 52, Adams Central 37

37. Manchester

Oak Hill 59, Manchester 44

38. Fountain Central

Clinton Prairie 69, Delphi 37

39. Eastbrook

Taylor 60, Madison-Grant 48

40. Lapel

Frankton 72, Monroe Central 64

41. Hagerstown

Union Co. 61, Cambridge City 39

Northeastern 49, Winchester 41

42. Shenandoah

Shenandoah 53, Eastern Hancock 40

43. Speedway

Indpls Scecina 49, Speedway 35

44. S. Putnam

N. Putnam 55, Cascade 53

45. Southwestern (Hanover)

N. Decatur 49, Milan 43

Southwestern (Hanover) 69, S. Ripley 53

46. Paoli

Austin 59, Eastern (Pekin) 49

47. N. Knox

S. Knox 68, Linton 64, 3OT

48. Tecumseh

N. Posey 61, Tecumseh 52

Class A 49. Kouts

Gary 21st Century 76, Washington Twp. 51

50. Tri-County

Tri-County 44, S. Newton 43

51. Culver

Triton 55, S. Central 39

52. Hamilton

Lakewood Park 49, Fremont 35

53. N. Vermillion

Rockville 55, Attica 47

54. Lafayette Catholic

Frontier 55, Tri-Central 37

Southwood 97, Clinton Central 31

55. Wes-Del

Cowan 58, Anderson Prep Academy 42

56. Blue River

Randolph Southern 50, Union City 49

57. White River Valley

White River Valley 62, N. Central 42

58. Bethesda Christian

Indpls Metro 91, Indpls Math and Science 59

59. Indpls Lutheran

Central Christian 62, Indpls Lutheran 48

60. Southwestern (Shelby)

Jac-Cen-Del 55, Southwestern 42

61. Borden

Christian Academy 59, Rock Creek Academy 54

62. Edinburgh

Madison Shawe 51, Medora 38

63. Loogootee

Barr-Reeve 53, Shoals 38

Vincennes Rivet 61, Washington Catholic 24

