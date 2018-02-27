JCPS remembers longtime board member

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) — A longtime JCPS Board Member was remembered with a moment of silence at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Joe Hardesty died on Monday night at age 63, according to school officials. Hardesty served on the JCPS Board of Education from 1990 to 2012.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Community leader Joe Hardesty dies at age 63

A statement was read on behalf of Hardesty’s son, in part:

“He always cared very deeply for his own children and family but he also loved the community and wanted the best for the young people who live here. During his time on the board he wanted to do all he could to ensure that every child had access to a good education that's where his motivation came from.”

His son also wanted to thank the community for the outpouring of support his family has received following Hardesty’s death.

The visitation will be held Friday, March 2 from 12- 8 at Owen Funeral Home on Dixie Highway.

