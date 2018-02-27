Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL=
4th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Glasgow 44, Russell Co. 41
6th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Lou. Doss 72, Lou. Fairdale 70
Lou. Fern Creek 88, Lou. Moore 52
Lou. Jeffersontown 66, Bullitt Central 54
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 45, Lou. Butler 43
7th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Lou. Ballard 83, Lou. Male 67
Lou. Central 72, Lou. Seneca 70
Lou. St. Xavier 56, Lou. DuPont Manual 49
Lou. Trinity 64, Lou. Eastern 27
9th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Dixie Heights 43, Newport Central Catholic 31
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
1st Region=
Quarterfinal=
Carlisle Co. 52, Paducah Tilghman 48
Murray 66, Ballard Memorial 40
2nd Region=
Quarterfinal=
Christian Co. 83, Livingston Central 45
Henderson Co. 74, Caldwell Co. 39
3rd Region=
Quarterfinal=
Edmonson Co. 52, Apollo 41
Muhlenberg County 60, Meade Co. 51
4th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Glasgow 44, Russell Co. 41
South Warren 63, Todd Co. Central 25
5th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Bardstown 72, Marion Co. 57
John Hardin 64, Green Co. 56
8th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Anderson Co. 80, South Oldham 56
Walton-Verona 62, Owen Co. 42
9th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Ryle 60, Cov. Holy Cross 58
10th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Mason Co. 50, Paris 32
Scott 77, Harrison Co. 44
11th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Franklin Co. 52, Lex. Henry Clay 47
Lex. Lafayette 68, Madison Central 46
12th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Lincoln Co. 81, Wayne Co. 49
Mercer Co. 84, Rockcastle Co. 49
13th Region=
Quarterfinal=
North Laurel 71, Harlan 53
Whitley Co. 53, Knox Central 52, OT
14th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Knott Co. Central 76, Leslie Co. 58
Powell Co. 62, Wolfe Co. 52
15th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Floyd Central 49, Sheldon Clark 46
Pikeville 68, Pike Co. Central 57
16th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Boyd Co. 68, East Carter 43
Russell 67, Rowan Co. 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
