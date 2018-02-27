Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL=

4th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Glasgow 44, Russell Co. 41

6th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Lou. Doss 72, Lou. Fairdale 70

Lou. Fern Creek 88, Lou. Moore 52

Lou. Jeffersontown 66, Bullitt Central 54

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 45, Lou. Butler 43

7th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Lou. Ballard 83, Lou. Male 67

Lou. Central 72, Lou. Seneca 70

Lou. St. Xavier 56, Lou. DuPont Manual 49

Lou. Trinity 64, Lou. Eastern 27

9th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Dixie Heights 43, Newport Central Catholic 31

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

1st Region=

Quarterfinal=

Carlisle Co. 52, Paducah Tilghman 48

Murray 66, Ballard Memorial 40

2nd Region=

Quarterfinal=

Christian Co. 83, Livingston Central 45

Henderson Co. 74, Caldwell Co. 39

3rd Region=

Quarterfinal=

Edmonson Co. 52, Apollo 41

Muhlenberg County 60, Meade Co. 51

4th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Glasgow 44, Russell Co. 41

South Warren 63, Todd Co. Central 25

5th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Bardstown 72, Marion Co. 57

John Hardin 64, Green Co. 56

8th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Anderson Co. 80, South Oldham 56

Walton-Verona 62, Owen Co. 42

9th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Dixie Heights 43, Newport Central Catholic 31

Ryle 60, Cov. Holy Cross 58

10th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Mason Co. 50, Paris 32

Scott 77, Harrison Co. 44

11th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Franklin Co. 52, Lex. Henry Clay 47

Lex. Lafayette 68, Madison Central 46

12th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Lincoln Co. 81, Wayne Co. 49

Mercer Co. 84, Rockcastle Co. 49

13th Region=

Quarterfinal=

North Laurel 71, Harlan 53

Whitley Co. 53, Knox Central 52, OT

14th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Knott Co. Central 76, Leslie Co. 58

Powell Co. 62, Wolfe Co. 52

15th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Floyd Central 49, Sheldon Clark 46

Pikeville 68, Pike Co. Central 57

16th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Boyd Co. 68, East Carter 43

Russell 67, Rowan Co. 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

